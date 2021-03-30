Nice, milder Tuesday; colder for the rest of the week

After a stormy Sunday evening, Monday ended up being a nice but breezy day. The winds slowly calmed down in the afternoon — and we will stay dry on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a storm system will bring some showers expected to linger on into Thursday. Along with the rain, temperatures will take a tumble for the rest of the week.

Winds will continue to diminish Monday night as high pressure continues to make its way across the region. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. Some spots will end up in the 20s.

Tuesday looks to be the pick of the week. It will be a mostly sunny day and temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees.

It will be a dry start on Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of an approaching storm system. Showers could develop in the afternoon and may continue into Thursday. Unfortunately, Thursday is also the home opener for the Yankees — so the rain could put that game in jeopardy.

It will also be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50s.

As much as one or two inches of rain is possible before it finally tapers off. Cold air will also filter on behind the storm, so there is a chance for some inland areas to see a changeover to snow before it tapers off.

The week should end on a dry note, but it will be much colder. It will be mostly sunny and blustery as temperatures only top out in the low to mid 40s. Winds may gust to over 25 mph making it feel more like 20s and 30s at times.

