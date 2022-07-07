NEW YORK (PIX11) — As if seven straight days of 90-degree temperatures in Newark weren’t enough, another day was added to that sweltering streak Wednesday as certain locales stayed piping-hot. Newark saw thermometers rise to 91 degrees on Wednesday, tying the record for the second-longest heat wave in Newark’s history. The city’s longest heat wave lasted an unbearable 20 days back in 1988.

Temperatures weren’t as stifling in other parts of the area, but the mercury still managed to reach the mid and upper 80s across the five boroughs. Central Park’s high was 85 degrees.

Fortunately, most locations will get a break from the heat on Thursday. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid and upper 70s. It will be slightly humid, however.

In addition, the New York-New Jersey area still has a stationary front positioned just south of our area, so a stray shower or storm could develop at any time. Some wet weather is also possible Friday evening as a cold front sweeps across the region. Look for conditions to dry out for the weekend.