NEW YORK (PIX11) — The chill is coming back after a small respite from the cold on Wednesday. While temperatures will not make a big drop for the next few days, the winds will be a factor. By the time the weekend arrives, the winds will increase, and it will feel really cold.

Skies will feature a few clouds around on Wednesday night. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s overnight. Adding in the breeze, it will feel more like around 30 degrees by daybreak in the city.

Thursday will feature a great deal of sunshine, but that wind will still be around. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s during the day. Adding in the wind gusts of 25 mph, it will feel more like the 30s for much of the day.

On Friday, a frontal boundary will bring some clouds around. There may be some passing snow showers well north, but it should stay dry for most. Expect highs to drop further into the lower 40s. Winds will continue to be gusty at times during the day so it may feel more like around 30 degrees.

Through the weekend, the temperature will continue its downward trend. Actual air temperatures may struggle to get out of the 30s for both days. They are adding insult to injury. The winds are going to be very gusty, especially on Sunday. An area of low pressure up in Eastern Canada will intensify, causing the winds to kick up from the north. That will likely cause wind chills stuck in the 20s on Sunday.

Those fans attending the Giants game in the Meadowlands must bundle up against that biting wind.