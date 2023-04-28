NEW YORK (PIX11)– The weekend is going to feature not only one but two strong storms that will bring the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. The rain may lead to localized flooding and the winds of the ocean may bring the chance of some coastal flooding by Sunday night.

The winds will be strong at times and it may cause a few isolated power outages. Rain will develop Friday night and it will turn heavy into the overnight hours. Winds will gust as much as 20 mph at times.

The potential of heavy rain will continue on Saturday morning before it tapers off to showers in the afternoon. While the rain may turn more showery, in the afternoon, the winds will gust toward 30 mph. Together with rain and wind, it will feel very raw as temperatures hover in the lower 50s all day long.

There will be a break in the rain Saturday night, and it could last through Sunday morning. During the day, the second storm system will move into the region. Unlike the first storm, the next round will come in the form of periods of rain that could contain torrential downpours. There may even be a few embedded thunderstorms as well and they may contain gusts in excess of 40 mph.

When all is said and done most of the region may get as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain. The heavy downpours may be enough to bring the threat of localized flooding. Along the coast, the strong winds off the ocean could bring some coastal flooding at high tide on either Sunday night or Monday.

The system should clear out early in the morning on Monday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will be back in the lower 60s.