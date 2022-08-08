NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, as hot, sticky weather with the potential for pop-up thunderstorms settles over the New York and New Jersey area to start the workweek.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees, though showers or thunderstorms could move in after 2 p.m., including into the evening hours.

Tuesday is set to see a bump in both temperature and odds of rain, with a high around 89 degrees and heightened chances of showers and thunderstorms, again starting after 2 p.m.

Showers are likely to break through Wednesday, though the rain should help cool things down significantly, with an expected high around 78 degrees.

That rain could linger into Thursday morning and early afternoon, once again aiding lowered temperatures with a high of around 80 degrees.

The rain should finally move out by the end of the workweek and into the weekend, though the cool temperatures may stick around a bit longer. Friday is looking mostly sunny with a high around 78. That should continue into the weekend, with Saturday set to be sunny with a high around 77, and Sunday about the same.