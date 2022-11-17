NEW YORK (PIX11) — The chill is on through the weekend. An arctic air mass is bringing in the coldest air of the season so far as temperatures dip some 10-15 degrees cooler than usual for this time of the year. Adding insult to injury, the winds will be a factor, with gusts of 25-30 mph making it feel awful.

While the winds will ease somewhat, it will still be cold on Thursday night. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-30s in the city, but the winds will likely make it feel more like the upper 20s at times.

Friday will feature sunshine with some clouds, but it will remain very chilly, with temperatures in the mid-40s. A chilly wind from the northwest will make it feel more like the 30s for much of the day. A frontal boundary will pass during the latter part of the day, and there could be a passing snow shower, mainly for areas to the north.

Saturday looks to be a pick of the weekend, but it will remain cold. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will stay in the lower 40s with wind chills in the lower 30s.

Another frontal boundary will cross through Saturday night into Sunday. That will keep temperatures in the 30s during the day. But, more importantly, the winds will kick back up once again. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible, bringing the wind chills back into the 20s all day long.

By Monday, the core of the cold moves on, and we should see temperatures moderate back into the mid-40s. Temperatures will likely return to the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a cold front may cool things down into the 40s on Thanksgiving. While there may be a stiff breeze from the north, it does not look like an issue for the parade this far out.