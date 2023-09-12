NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a stormy couple of days, quieter weather came around on Tuesday as a small area of high pressure brought some sunshine during the day.

The break from the rain will be a short one as another storm system moves in on Wednesday. Considering how wet the past few days have been, it will not take much before any heavy downpours cause more flooding. Afterward, things calm down as high pressure moves in from Canada and finally brings down the humidity.

Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday night as the cold front starts to move into the region. A few showers may arrive during the wee hours of the morning. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees

On Wednesday, the potent cold front arrives bringing showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side and create additional flooding on area roadways. Some small streams may swell up as well and go over their banks. Flood Watches have been posted across all sections of the Tri-State region throughout much of the day. All that rain will keep temperatures in the 70s all day long.

The good news is that high pressure moves in from Canada on Thursday. Northerly winds will bring down the humidity finally. It will also cause temperatures to stay in the 70s.

Temperatures will hold in the 70s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. While Hurricane Lee is expected to stay well offshore, we may see the winds pick up during the day along with the surf along the coast.

For Saturday, areas to the east of the city may see a fair amount of clouds as Lee passes well offshore. The coastal sections will continue to get battered by the rough surf and cause dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. The rest of the region will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

The breeze should calm down by Sunday as Lee heads away from our region. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be in the mid-70s.