NEW YORK (PIX11)– The weekend will feature a frontal boundary that will bring some much-needed rain. So far, the region is running over 2 inches below normal in terms of rainfall and the lack of it created concerns about wildfires during the previous week.

Some low clouds have moved into the city late Friday afternoon and they will stick around into the night. Some patchy drizzle and fog may develop across coastal sections due to the low-level flow of the ocean.

Overnight temperatures will end up in the mid-50s in the city, while the rest of the region will stay closer to 50 degrees.

Any low-level fog and drizzle will dissipate early on Saturday morning. The rest of the day will feature clouds with a few breaks of sunshine. That should be just enough to bring temperatures up toward 70 in the city. To the east, the winds of the ocean will keep temperatures in the 60s, while inland areas climb further into the 70s.

A frontal boundary will bring a line of heavy showers and some storms late Saturday night. The line of showers will be progressive, so it may be tapering off across most areas by daybreak on Sunday morning.

Still, a weak disturbance will stick around behind the front and keep the risk of a shower around through at least late in the day on Sunday. The cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures in the 60s during the day.

The cooler temperatures will stick around next week. That same weak disturbance will keep clouds around on Monday with temperatures in the lower 60s. Eventually, the wave dissipates allowing for more sun for Tuesday, but temperatures stay in the low 60s.