NEW YORK (PIX11) — A developing coastal storm is poised to bring a wintry mess across the tri-state region. While it will start as rain along coastal sections on Friday afternoon, it will change over to snow overnight and possibly create a blanket of white for grassy surfaces in the city.

Skies will start clear in the evening Thursday night. Overnight, we will begin to see the clouds increase as an area of low pressure starts to move in from the Midwest. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Clouds will thicken during the day on Friday. In the afternoon, some rain showers may develop along coastal sections. Inland, it will start as snow or sleet and stay wintry into the night. The rain along coastal sections will turn steadier during the evening, but colder air will begin to filter in as a secondary area of low pressure develops off the coast. That should allow the rain to change over to snow across all sections.

As the storm tapers off on Saturday morning, the snow may change to light rain before it ends.

In terms of accumulations, as the ground temperature will be very warm along coastal sections, expect a coating to an inch across grassy surfaces. To the north and west, where it will be more of a snow event, amounts will be around one to three inches. Across extreme northern and western sections, snow will be approaching three to six inches.

On Saturday afternoon, we may have the clouds break for some sunshine. However, it will be windy through with temperatures in the lower 40s. Along coastal sections, some minor flooding will be possible at high tide.

We get a break in the action on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

Early next week, another winter storm moves into the region, bringing another chance of rain, snow and a wintry mix. The details are starting to come together, but it is too early to get into specifics. Nonetheless, it looks to impact our Monday and continue into Tuesday.