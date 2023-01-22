NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a cloudy start, chilly and wet weather is expected in the New York City area Sunday.

The temps will hit the low 40s in the five boroughs and areas north and west will remain in the 30s. The next storm system makes its way to the region Sunday afternoon, bringing about an inch of rain. The showers could be heavy and will linger through the evening and overnight.

In addition, parts of the Hudson Valley will see snow, particularly Sullivan and Ulster counties. About three to seven inches of snow accumulation is likely.

Rain is expected to continue into Monday morning across the city, and snow for areas north and west. Parts of New Jersey and some of the boroughs may see a dusting of snow early Monday morning. The high will be 40 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be bright but breezy as high-pressure moves into the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs. The tri-state could see another chance of rain or snow on Wednesday.