NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heat wave over the Tri-State Region was extended by a day as temperatures topped out at around 90 degrees for the fourth day in a row.

Breaking this heat wave is a slow-moving frontal boundary that has brought showers and thunderstorms for parts of the region. Some of the storms were on the severe side with a good number of reports of hail and wind damage in New Jersey and in the Hudson Valley.

A wind gust of 66 mph was reported at Teterboro Airport.

There may still be another round of storms possible Friday night. Otherwise, will be a muggy night with some fog developing in spots. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday may end up being the better half of the weekend. It will still be humid with partly cloudy skies. While the threat of an isolated storm cannot be ruled out, most will end up staying dry during the day. Expect highs to be in the lower 80s.

While it may start out dry on Sunday, a better chance of showers and storms will be possible during the latter part of the day as a wave of low pressure rides up along the frontal boundary.

Afternoon highs will be around 80 degrees.

The risk of showers and storms may still be around on Monday as the frontal boundary continues to linger around. Another disturbance looks to bring one last round of thunderstorms during the afternoon before we get a brief break. Highs will hold at around 80 degrees.

High pressure briefly keeps us dry on Tuesday, but more showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of another storm system.