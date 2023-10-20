NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large area of low pressure continues to make its way from the west toward the region on Friday night.

That system allows an area of low pressure to develop to the south and track along the coast early on Saturday morning. The rain that has developed on Friday morning will continue, on and off, through Friday night. A steadier round of rain will move in on Saturday morning before it finally tapers off during the middle part of the day as the coastal low makes its way into Eastern New England.

The wet weather continues Friday night as the low pressure to the south develops and tracks up along the coast. Much of the rain will be on the light to moderate side mitigating the risk of flooding.

Overnight temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 50s.

Steadier rain is expected to develop early Saturday morning as the low pressure makes its nearest pass. The rain will taper off during the midday hours on Saturday as the low makes its way into Eastern New England. The low is expected to deepen and cause the winds to pick up around our region during the afternoon.

Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s during the day, but the 20-30 mph late in the day will cause temperatures to take a tumble.

The storm will continue to intensify as the low pressure starts to head out to sea on Sunday. The winds may gust to some 30 to 40 mph during the day from the north and west bringing in a chilly air mass with afternoon temperatures only topping out in the mid-50s.

The winds should ease a bit early next week allowing highs to back up to around 60 degrees on Monday. Through the rest of the week, we will see a moderation of temperatures as high pressure causes the winds to shift more westerly, than southwesterly. Highs may end up at around 70 degrees by next Friday.