NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — More than 14,000 New Jersey residents are without power after the state was pounded by intense thunderstorms Saturday night.

Approximately 14,257 customers are being affected by the outages, including 10,012 in Ocean County, as of Sunday morning, according to Jersey Central Power and Light.

Rain and severe storms hit parts of the Garden State, New York, and Connecticut, Saturday evening. New Jersey was also under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service said it is investigating if tornadoes touched down in several New Jersey areas, including Burlington County, Sussex County, and Monmouth County. The agency’s findings will be released on Sunday evening.

Otherwise, the end of the weekend is looking fairly quiet. Expect sunshine, cooler temps, and highs in the 50s for most of the area on Sunday. But wind gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

Sunny, dry, and seasonable conditions will kick off the workweek. Then wet weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday.