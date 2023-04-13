NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to bring near-record warmth in much of the tri-state area for the next two days.

Expect sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 88 in the city and upper 80s to near 90 in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny with another chance of record high temperatures as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler as winds will shift onshore. There is a chance of scattered showers late in the day as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day showers as a stationary front will remain draped over the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 67 in the city, and the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool with temperatures near 60 degrees for much of the region.