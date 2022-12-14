NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system looks to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the city between Thursday and Friday. For higher spots inland, temperatures will be cold enough to accumulate snow that will make travel rather slippery.

Further north, enough snow will accumulate, causing hazardous driving conditions. Along with the snow and heavy rain, winds will be an issue as the coastal storm intensifies with gusts toward 50 mph and cause tidal flooding.

Wednesday was the calm before the storm, and it will stay quiet into the night. Clouds will be on the increase, but no rain is to be expected. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s, with wind chills holding in the upper 20s.

Thursday will start out dry, but the precipitation will develop during the midday hours. While it may initially start out with some snow at the onset for coastal sections, it will quickly change over to rain. Gradually, the rain/snow line will drift to the north as temperatures climb well above freezing. Expect highs to be in the lower 40s by the evening hours.

In addition to the rain, the winds will be in with gusts in excess of 40 mph by Thursday night and into Friday for coastal sections. The onshore flow will cause isolated coastal flooding starting by Thursday night’s high tide cycle. By Friday, we expect more widespread minor tidal flooding at high tide.

The rain will continue into Friday before it slowly starts to taper off in the afternoon. Cold air may get pulled in from the north, allowing for a brief changeover to snow before the storm departs. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s before a northerly wind cools things down.

In terms of rainfall amounts, many may get as much as 1-2 inches of rain. Well, north, where the changeover will be slower, we may see as much as 1-3″ of snow across Northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley. Across the higher elevations in the Catskills, expect snow amounts to approaching 6 to 10 inches.