NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong coastal storm arrived Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rain across much of the tri-state region. For northern sections, temperatures were cold enough to produce snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across higher elevations as the snowy conditions will cause travel to be hazardous.

In addition to the rain and snow, the winds will pick up overnight with gusts of 50 mph possible along coastal sections. Coastal Flood Advisories have been issued for the Jersey shore as tides will run a foot above normal for some and cause flooding for low-lying areas.

As far as New York City goes, the rain will continue into the overnight hours. As the winds will come from the east, temperatures will hold in the lower 40s through the night. For interior sections temperatures will be on the climb causing the snow to eventually changeover to rain. Only areas well north in the highest elevations will see temperatures stay below freezing, making it an all-snow event for them.

The rain and strong winds will continue into Friday and affect the morning commute. We should start to see the rain diminish somewhat during the afternoon before it tapers off early in the evening. The winds should finally back off as well during the period.

In terms of rainfall amounts, expect rainfall totals to approach an inch or so. While snowfall is expected to be minimal, around 1 inch to 3 inches are possible for the higher spots of New Jersey, but much of it with melt due to the rain. As much as 6 inches or higher will be possible for the Catskills.

As far as the weekend goes, the sun will return, but it will stay on the chilly side. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Saturday and in the upper 30s for Sunday.