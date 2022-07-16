NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, temperatures were at seasonable levels across the five boroughs. Temperatures across the region only warmed into the low and mid 80s, and some coastal locations did not get out of the 70s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 85 degrees, which is exactly the normal high for this time of year. The humidity levels, however, were on the high side, so even though it wasn’t very hot, the air felt quite soupy.

Some areas in and around the city did see relief from the mugginess, however. A number of showers and storms moved through the five boroughs and Long Island, as well as Hudson, Essex, Union, Bergen and Middlesex counties in New Jersey. Parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties saw some wet weather as well. Temperatures ended up dropping a good 10 to 15 degrees as the showers and storms rolled through.

Look for Mother Nature to crank up the heat across the tri-state area again next week. Numerous 90-degree temperatures are likely, and heat index values could reach 100 or more by mid-week. Showers and thunderstorms will occasionally provide relief, but seeking out an air-conditioned location will be your best bet to beat the heat. Be sure to keep yourself hydrated as well.