Muggy, cloudy start to week before Ida brings heavy rain to NY, NJ

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just a few mph short of the 157-mph needed for Category 5 status.

With powerful winds and dangerous storm surge in New Orleans and other parts of the state, more than 200,000 people were without electricity, according to reports.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday, but heavy rain, destructive winds and flash flooding were expected to continue.

For now, it’s been mostly quiet across the tri-state region. The abundant cloud cover suppressed temperatures across the city, which kept highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will approach our area from the west Monday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Monday as the muggy, humid air returns.

The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s for the suburbs.

After a wet finish to Monday, you can expect some relief on Tuesday, which will be partly sunny and slightly less humid.

We brace ourselves for remnants of Ida Wednesday into Thursday. A stationary front will team up with tropical moisture to bring heavy rain to the region Wednesday into Thursday. There will likely be flooding and gusty winds, which could pose a problem for the commute. Part of the region may get up to a few inches.

So far, it looks like we are on track to finish in 4th position for wettest August and the 2nd wettest meteorological summer on record.

In other news, Tropical Storm Julian formed on Sunday. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Julian has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, moving NE at 24 mph. Julian is expected to become post-tropical by Monday evening and is not expected to make landfall in the United States.

Also, Tropical Depression 10 is still swirling in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. It still has the potential to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days.

Finally, there’s also an area of showers and storms off the mid-Atlantic coast that we’ll continue to closely monitor. Currently, it has a 10% chance of development.