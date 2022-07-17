`NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mix of sun and clouds along with muggy conditions are on tap Sunday in New York and New Jersey.

Some locations to the north of the city could see overcast skies at times. In addition, an isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop in a few spots, but most areas will remain dry.

Afternoon highs will primarily be in the low to mid-80s, however, some coastal locations might remain in the 70s.

The heat will be cranked up across the tri-state area this week. Numerous 90-degree days are likely, and heat index values could reach 100 or more by mid-week.

Showers and thunderstorms will occasionally provide relief, but seeking an air-conditioned location will be your best bet to beat the heat. Be sure to keep yourself hydrated as well.