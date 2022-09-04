After a string of seasonably comfortable days, Mother Nature cranked up the heat across the region on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Central Park clocked-in with a high of exactly 90 degrees, giving the city its first September 90-degree day since 2018 (September 3rd – 93 degrees). It was also quite humid out there as dew points hovered in the mid and upper 60s. Fortunately, some locales, especially in the Hudson Valley and western New Jersey suburbs, saw relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

Look for the mugginess to stay in place for the evening hours on Sunday. A shower or storm could develop in some areas as well. Temperatures will drop out of the 80s and into the low and mid 70s.

As we move into Labor Day, you can expect humidity levels to be high once again, and remain that way through Tuesday. Most of the region, with the exception of the Hudson Valley, should stay dry through the mid-afternoon hours. However, some wet weather is likely toward evening. In addition, a steady, heavier rain will develop Monday night and stay in place through Tuesday morning. One to three inches of much-needed rain is possible throughout the entire tri-state area.

Look for brighter and drier conditions Wednesday through Friday.