NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably warm day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the upper 70s and low 80s. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 82 degrees, which is two degrees above normal. Conditions were quite comfortable throughout the day as humidity levels remained on the low side. Plenty of sun was seen through the early-afternoon hours, but clouds began filtering in afterwards.

Look for the clouds and dry conditions to remain in place for the evening hours. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s.

As we continue through the holiday weekend, you can expect humidity levels to begin rising. Tomorrow will be noticeably more muggy than today, and it is likely to remain that way through Tuesday. Rain chances will increase as well as a cold front approaches the area. An isolated shower or storm is possible tomorrow, but a steadier rain is likely from Labor Day afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Look for brighter and drier conditions on Wednesday.