Much-needed rain breaks up a string of beautiful days in the tri-state area

It was another mild Spring day across the region as temperatures warmed into the 60s for the third straight day. Central Park recorded an afternoon high of 66 degrees, making it the third warmest day of the year. Lots of sunshine was seen across the area as well, as high pressure remained in control over the region.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to press pause on the bright and mild conditions for Wednesday. A low pressure storm system is expected to make its way north into the five boroughs and give us a round of wet weather. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day and showers are likely to develop by the mid-afternoon hours. A heavier, steadier rain is possible later in the evening. Temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 50s.

Looking ahead, we’ll get a brief break from the wet weather on Thursday but the umbrellas will be needed again on Friday. A second low pressure system is expected to move in, this time from the Midwest, and give us another round of raindrops. We’ll take all the rain we can get at this point though, as this month is on pace to be the second driest March on record for New York City.

Expect conditions to dry out on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Look for temperatures in the low 60s. Cooler conditions are likely on Sunday and Monday.