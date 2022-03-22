A storm system is making its way to the northeast, bringing rain across the region starting late Wednesday.

The unsettled conditions will continue into Thursday morning before taking a break in the afternoon. Another round of showers will move in late Thursday night as a cold front crosses before things calm day by late Friday morning.

Tuesday night will feature some clouds through the period. The gusty winds that have been ongoing during the day will subside, however it will start to shift more to the east. Expect overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s.

That easterly wind will keep temperatures on the cool side throughout the day on Wednesday. Expect highs to only top out in the upper 40s as a result. Clouds will be on the increase and a few showers may start to move in late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Eventually, the rain will become steadier and possibly heavy by Wednesday night. Localized street flooding may develop along areas where there is poor drainage. A winter weather advisory has been posted in the Catskills as temperatures may be cold enough for some freezing drizzle and cause travel to be treacherous.

The rain should then ease up on Thursday morning and may be a lull in the afternoon. The sun may briefly break through the clouds and allow temperatures to briefly climb up into the lower 50s.

Another disturbance crosses through late Thursday night, bringing in another round of showers, but it looks to clear out by daybreak on Friday. The rest of the day features partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing back to around 60 degrees.

On Saturday, another disturbance passes to the north, keeping a good deal of clouds around. There could be a few showers that may develop, although much if it will remain to the north. Highs will likely be in the mid 50s.

The sun will be back on Sunday, but it will be quite chilly as the winds will come in from the north. Highs may not get out of the 40s and overnight temperatures may end up dropping back to below freezing