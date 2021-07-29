Much calmer weekend after tornado warning Thursday

NEW YORK — Thursday was a wicked day of severe weather with tornado warnings in Essex County as well as Central New Jersey.

At one point, the National Weather Service indicated that a large tornado was observed in the Trenton area, labeling it as a “particularly dangerous situation.”

This was all associated with storm system that had had indications of some wind shear that could spin up a tornado and it sure delivered an afternoon and early evening of wicked storms across New Jersey.

Once the storms pass, it will be a calm night with skies clearing out quite quickly. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

As we approach the weekend, we will have a good stretch with temperatures staying below the average high. Friday will be a mostly sunny day. The winds will pick up in the afternoon as a secondary cold front passes.

No showers are expected, but winds will kick up from the northwest with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Saturday looks to be a wonderful day with lots of sunshine. It will be very comfortable as temperatures top out in the upper 70s to around 80 across the region. Most of Sunday looks okay with highs in the lower 80s.

The day should start out with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front will approach late bringing the chance of showers.

The cooler than average temperatures will continue into next week. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s on Monday.