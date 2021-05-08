Clouds are seen above the Brooklyn Bridge (Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday may put a damper on Mother’s Day weekend plans.

Rain was expected to develop in the morning Saturday and light showers are likely to continue on and off throughout the day. A chilly breeze from the northeast will keep temperatures in the 50s.

Mother’s Day will start out nice with sunny skies and warmer temperatures, but a warm front will bring clouds to the area in the afternoon. There’s also a 50% chance for more rain after about 2 p.m.

Steady rain is expected to move in overnight Sunday and continue into Monday morning. The rain may taper off in the afternoon and temperatures will top out in the 60s.

