Mother’s Day weather: Partly cloudy, temps in 60s before rain moves in

NEW YORK — Mother’s Day in New York and New Jersey won’t be a total washout, but folks looking to celebrate with family or friends should take advantage of the partly cloudy skies earlier in the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-60s Sunday afternoon, but some late day rain could cap off the weekend. There’s a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m.

The chance for rain will linger into Monday morning before the clouds clear later in the day. Highs will top out around 65 degrees.

The later half of the week ahead looks promising, with mostly sunny skies through at least Thursday and temperatures reaching into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

