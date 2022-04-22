NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Friday, bringing milder air back into the region.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 70 degrees in the city and in the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of a late-day shower as a front will drift through the area. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, the mid-60s in the suburbs. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid-60s for much of the region.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as a storm system will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will move into the area. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-50s for much of the region.