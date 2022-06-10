NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will be in control of the weather to finish the workweek followed by a stationary front that will drift into the region this weekend.

Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with a high temperature of 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a weak area of low-pressure passes to the south. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of scattered showers as the stationary front will be draped just to the south of the region. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 84 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix and clouds with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.