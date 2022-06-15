NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with humidity levels that will remain low. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front will move toward the region from the west. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm as high pressure will pass to the south of the region. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 91 in the city, low 90s over inland areas, upper 80s for coastal spots.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring cooler air back into the area from Canada. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued nice as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s over the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a chance of scattered showers toward evening with temperatures in the low 80s for much of the region.