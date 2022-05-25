NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a stationary front positioned south of the five boroughs, the sun and the clouds will be battling it out for control of the skies through the weekend.

Round 1 of this atmospheric face-off went to the clouds on Tuesday. Evidence was seen in the temperatures as afternoon highs were 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Round 2 is set for Wednesday, with the sun being the favorite this time. And, if the sun does indeed win this round, temperatures could warm into the low to mid-70s later today.

Round 3 is on Thursday and the clouds are the heavy favorite, especially since a storm system will begin making its way toward the area. A few showers are possible late Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will fall Friday afternoon and evening. The wet weather may even extend into Saturday. The good news is that temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and that warmth is expected to last through Memorial Day.