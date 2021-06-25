NEW YORK — The beautiful stretch is coming to a close.

Friday temps will still trend below average, but the humidity starts to creep back this afternoon. Through the weekend, the temperatures will be on the climb and we could see the 90s heading into next week

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, mid 70s in coastal areas and in the low 80s over inland spots

More importantly, the humidity will be on the increase once again toward the evening.

Along with the humidity, the summer heat will return through the weekend. Saturday features some high clouds as temperatures climb into mid 80s. By Sunday temperatures will get closer to 90, but it may feel more like the lower 90s.

By next week, actual air temperatures could possibly hit the lower 90s and the heat index could approach the upper 90s. A stray afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, a cold front will bring a better chance of scattered thunderstorms.

The heat eases during the latter part the week, but the humidity will stick around.