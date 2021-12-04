Mostly dry weekend in NY, NJ with temps in the 40s

NEW YORK — The weekend will be mostly dry, with seasonably chilly temperatures before rain moves in to start the workweek.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a weak area of low pressure passes well south of the region. The high in New York City will be about 47 degrees while it will hover in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday should start out sunny, but clouds will likely increase in the afternoon as a storm system approaches the area from the west. Rain will develop in the evening, with a high temperature around 48 degrees.

Temperatures could warm up again on Monday, but it will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure moves through the region.

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. And there could be some snowflakes mixed in with rain on Wednesday.