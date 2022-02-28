NEW YORK (PIX11) — February will end on a chilly note as high pressure will keep Canadian air draped over the region Monday.

Folks can expect mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. The high temperature will be around 36 degrees in New York City and in the surrounding areas.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild as winds will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico over the region. The high temperature will be around 52 degrees in the city and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers early as a weak storm system passes to the north. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cold again as Canadian air will move back into the region. The high temperature will be in the mid- to high 30s.