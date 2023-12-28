NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for early-morning rain and wind to give way to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday.

A peek of the sun is possible in some locations. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Friday looks to start off on a wet and gray note, but some sunshine is likely during the afternoon. It will be a bit milder as well thanks to winds switching over to a southwest direction.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, and a spot or two in southern NJ may even hit 60. Expect more sunshine, but cooler conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

Conditions for the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop are looking partly cloudy with temperatures around 40.