NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain draped over the region, keeping unsettled weather for much of Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, especially to the south of the city.

Friday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as the front begins to move offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will be warm with a high of 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and air from Canada will settle into the area. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s over much of the area. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers and a high temperature of 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.