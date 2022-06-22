NEW YORK (PIX11) — A frontal boundary will remain just to the east of the city throughout much of Wednesday as low pressure will continue to meander just offshore.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected in the afternoon with below-normal temperatures. The high will be 70 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as the front remains draped over the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm as low pressure will finally drift away from the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as winds will shift to the southwest and temperatures will reach above-average levels. The high will be 88 in the city, upper 80s to near 90 in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and continued warm with temperatures that will be in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Monday will be cloudy as another front will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as Canadian high pressure will settle into the region. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.