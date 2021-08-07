Mostly cloudy, muggy start to weekend in NY, NJ

A view of the New York City skyline, with the Empire State Building in the center, as seen from One World Trade, in Manhattan on June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — The weekend will be on the muggy side, but it won’t be too uncomfortable.

On Saturday, there will be a good deal of high clouds around filtering out the sun during the day. This is all from a storm system affecting the southeastern United States. Despite the cloud cover, it will remain warm with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

That storm should pass well south and east of the region. Clouds will increase heading into Saturday evening. Any precipitation associated with it should remain offshore overnight.

After a gray start to Sunday, the sun will break through as the storm tracks further out to sea. An onshore flow will develop and that will keep temperatures from climbing no higher than the mid-80s.

Heading into next week, it will be warm and dry for Monday and Tuesday. Expect temperatures to be in the mid-80s.

By Wednesday, a Bermuda High may start to develop. That will bring a very humid southwesterly flow and bring temperatures close to 90 degrees.

While the risk of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out early in the week, the chances increase between Wednesday and Friday of next week because of the heat and humidity.