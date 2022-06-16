NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore today as a warm front moves into the region from the west. Strong thunderstorms can be expected early Thursday morning, giving way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm as high pressure will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. There will be a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s for inland areas, mid to upper 80s for coastal spots.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler as Canadian high pressure will settle into the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and will continue with temperatures that will be slightly warmer. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and seasonable with temperatures that will be near 80 degrees for much of the area.