NEW YORK (PIX11) — A front will move offshore this morning as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west.

Scattered showers and patchy fog are expected on Friday morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Humidity levels will also be more comfortable as drier air will settle into the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued pleasant as high pressure continues to influence the weather over the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures in the mid-70s for much of the region. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and a front moves toward the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.