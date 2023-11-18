NEW YORK (PIX11) — Although there was a rainy start to Saturday morning, clouds and showers have pushed through, with the sun starting to peek through.

It will be bright and beautiful the remainder of the weekend with temps in the 50s. However, rain is expected to make a return during the mid-week, as a low-pressure system moves into the region late Tuesday.

Showers will affect the tristate area until Thursday morning, thankfully clearing out for the rest of the holiday.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low to mid-50s this upcoming week, with overnight lows sinking down into the mid-30s.