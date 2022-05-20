NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front will move through the region later on Friday, bringing record heat to portions of the area this weekend. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through mid-morning for portions of the area.

Patchy fog on Friday morning is expected to give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon, with a chance of late-day thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, mid- to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as a Bermuda High-Pressure system will bring air into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, low to mid-90s for inland areas, mid- to upper 70s over coastal spots.

Sunday will be partly sunny with another round of near-record high temperatures for the afternoon. There is a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as cooler air moves into the region. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler as an onshore wind will develop during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs. Thursday will be sunny early with increasing clouds later in the day. There is a chance of showers as a front will move toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.