NEW YORK (PIX11) — The summer-like warmth arrived on Thursday as temperatures soared into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the tri-state region.

While Central Park just missed out on tying their record high, other reporting stations like LaGuardia and Newark broke theirs as their thermometer topped out at 80 and 82 degrees respectively.

While warmer temperatures are expected to end the week, the current record highs for Friday are higher, making it a little harder to reach. Saturday will continue to see summer-like temperatures, but a frontal boundary will bring back a much chillier air mass into next week.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday night. A mild southwesterly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 60s in the city while other surrounding areas will go down into the 50s.

After some clouds in the morning, the skies will clear out for Friday. Temperatures will climb further into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees across the region. The record high in the city is 82 degrees so it might be just out of reach.

Saturday will be the peak of the warm spell. Temperatures across many sections, including the city, may reach 80 degrees. Like Friday, the record high is in the lower 80s, so it may be hard to get that warm and break it.

Late Saturday night, a frontal boundary will sink south, and that will cause winds to take a sudden shift to the east, and that will cause a substantial drop in the temperatures. Also, a wave of low pressure riding along the boundary will bring the risk of showers around on Sunday. Due to the rain threat with a cooler ocean breeze, temperatures will back down into the low to mid-60s during the latter half of the weekend.

The shower threat will linger into Monday, with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s. As the storm exits, the region winds will shift north, bringing the temperatures further down for Halloween.

While it will be dry for the trick-or-treaters on Halloween, the kids must wear their jackets over the costumes. Temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the lower 50s during the day and will trail down into the upper 40s during the evening hours.

The chilly temperatures will continue into Wednesday. Adding insult to injury, a storm system may bring the chance of showers as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees.