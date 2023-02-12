Gray skies and seasonably cool temperatures were the story on Sunday as a storm system slowly approached our area.

Most of the region remained on the dry side throughout the day, but some wet weather did move in to parts of southern New Jersey. As far as temperatures went, Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of 48 degrees, which was 6 degrees above normal. That is the eighth day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.

As we make our way into the evening hours, those showers in southern New Jersey will continue to crawl their way north and a few could make their way into the five boroughs and Long Island. Most of northwestern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut should remain dry. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly steady in the low to mid 40s, however colder temperatures are likely north and west of the city.

Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and a few 60s are possible Wednesday through Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first half of the week will remain dry, but some wet weather is likely Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.