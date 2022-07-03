It was another bright and warm day around the five boroughs on Sunday as temperatures rose into the mid and upper 80s across the region.

One noticeable difference though was that the air was quite dry. Humidity levels finally dropped after a soupy air mass stayed parked over the tri-state area for several days.

Central Park clocked-in with a high of 88 degrees, which was 4 degrees above normal. And, believe it or not, some locations managed to hit the 90-degree mark yet again. Newark was one of those places, reaching a high of 93 and extending their heat wave to five days.

Fortunately, no 90s are in the forecast for Independence Day, but more sunshine and low humidity are. Conditions will be great for hitting the beach, firing-up the barbecue, and relaxing by the pool. For those of you planning to check out the fireworks later in the day, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.