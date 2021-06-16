Enjoy another round of sun and warmth Wednesday

While the week started on an unsettled note, the rest is shaping up to be gorgeous.

High pressure will dominate the weather for the next few days, keeping us precipitation free with generally bright, sunny skies.

A northwesterly flow will keep the humidity down and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, we may see the temperature creep back toward 80 degrees.

A southerly flow develops ahead of a cold front on Saturday bringing up the temperature and humidity. Highs will likely end up in the upper 80s. We may see some scattered showers and storms develop as the front passes.

The good news is that Father’s Day looks to be a gorgeous one. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Summer also begins that evening at 11:31pm.