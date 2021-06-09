NEW YORK — Tuesday ended up being another hot one with Central Park topping out at 90 degrees. It was the third 90-degree day in a row, making it the city’s first official heat wave of the year – before summer even arrives.

The heat acted as fuel for the thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms contained torrential downpours, which led to numerous flash flood warnings that continued into the early evening hours. There we also a number of reports of houses being struck with lightning.

Wednesday starts out warm and humid with partly sunny skies. The heat wave will likely continue as temperatures again climb to 90 with the heat index possibly climbing into the mid 90s.

A cold front will drop from the north and that will spark up several more thunderstorms in the afternoon and possibly linger in the early evening.

The humidity will finally drop, along with the temperatures, heading into Thursday. High pressure will move in, bringing partly sunny skies and temperatures comfortably climbing into the lower 80s

Temperatures will cool down further on Friday as an onshore flow develops. Temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. The frontal boundary that brought the heat and humidity down will stall to the south and a wave of low pressure will ride along with it. Because of that, the risk of some showers cannot be ruled out.

Through the weekend, expect temperatures to remain in the mid-70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s next week, but a cold front will bring the next chance of showers and thunderstorms.