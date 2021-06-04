More storms Friday before potential heat wave this weekend

NEW YORK — A cold front approaching the region will bring more rain and thunderstorms to the tri-state region Friday.

Through the weekend, a Bermuda high will develop bringing in heat and humidity that will continue into the early part of next week, and could give us our first heat wave of the year.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Friday morning into the afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms developing as the day goes on.

The high temperature Friday will be around 80 degrees in the city and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will be on the climb. A Bermuda high will develop bringing in a southwesterly flow for the next few days.

On Saturday, we’ll see temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Between Sunday and Tuesday, temperatures will be hovering around 90 degrees. Should we hit 90 degrees for all three days, it will be the first heatwave of the season.

On Tuesday, we may see a stray thunderstorm develop late in the afternoon.

By Wednesday, a frontal boundary will try to drop south bringing in a better chance of some thunderstorms. Temperatures will end up in the upper 80s, then it will trail further down into the lower 80s by next Thursday.