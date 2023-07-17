NEW YORK (PIX11) — Air Quality Alerts were issued across the region as the smoke from Western Canada made its way toward the Eastern Seaboard on Monday. Adding insult to injury, high ozone levels were also present, causing the air quality to become briefly unhealthy for parts of the region.

Heading into Tuesday, a cold front brings back the risk of showers and thunderstorms. As many parts of the area are still reeling from the effects of the past weekend’s torrential downpours, it would not take much for more flooding to occur. Flood Watches have already been issued on Tuesday for areas well north in the Hudson Valley.

Monday night will stay quite humid and very muggy. The smokey conditions should back off a bit in the evening as it shifts back to the north. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s.

There will still be a haze around on Tuesday. Early in the afternoon, a frontal boundary approaches, bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms. Similar to the past few storms, torrential downpours cannot be ruled out and cause additional flash flooding in areas still saturated from the heavy rain events that have occurred during the past couple of days. Before the storms arrive, it may be a very warm and humid day, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s.

The front will pass to the south and east on Wednesday and finally bring a break to the humidity. It will be a nice day, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

Heading into the latter part of the week, another system brings the risk of showers and storms around for Thursday and Friday. Highs on both days will be in the mid-80s.

The weekend looks promising as high pressure tries to enter the region. It seems to feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.