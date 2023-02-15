The unseasonable stretch continues. Temperatures soared into the 60s on Wednesday. Newark even got to 70 for the first time since November, and Islip topped out at 57, tying their record for the day.

It will be another warm day on Thursday with more 60 degree temperatures, but a storm system will bring periods of rain starting in the afternoon and the threat will linger into Friday. Afterwards, temperatures take a tumble, but the cooler air will only stick around briefly.

Wednesday night is going to be really comfortable for this time of the year. Overnight lows will only dip into to around 50 degrees. Skies will be generally clear through the evening, but clouds will move in through the overnight period.

The clouds will continue to thicken on Thursday morning. During the afternoon, a warm front will move through the region, bringing a round of showers. It will likely taper off during the evening hours and it looks to stay quiet overnight with some drizzle and fog possible. Expect highs to be in the lower 60s. At night, temperatures may back down into the mid to upper 50s.

Another round of rain will move in early on Friday morning as the trailing cold front crosses through. It should taper off during the midday hours. Afterwards, a gusty northerly wind to develop and that will bring in the cooler temperatures. Ahead of the front, temperatures may be around 60 degrees in the morning, then it will trail downward as the day progresses. Late in the day, temperatures may be around in the upper 40s, and continue to drop into the night before finally bottoming out in the upper 20s. Winds will also be a factor as well, making it probably feel more like the single digits or low teens.

On Saturday, the sun will be out. While it will be significantly cooler with temperatures climbing into the lower 40s, it will not necessarily be cold for this time of the year. The normal high should be around 42 degrees.

Temperatures will already be on the recovery by Sunday. Expect highs to be at around 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Heading into next week, there is a high level of uncertainty with several storm systems bringing the chance of rain from time to time. Colder air may try to filter in by next weekend.