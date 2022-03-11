NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore Friday as a storm system becomes better organized and approaches the region from the south.

Folks can expect partly sunny skies with mild temperatures in the afternoon. The high will be in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing as low pressure approaches the area. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for areas north and west of the city. Winds will become gusty, especially later in the day. The high temperature will be 47 degrees in the city and fall through the 40s during the day.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy and cold as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild again as winds will shift to the south and high pressure will slide offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 55 in the city and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and spring-like temperatures. The high will top out in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with a high of 54 degrees in the city and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a front will approach the region from the west. The high will be in the upper 50s.